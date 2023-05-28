City of Launceston councillors are poised to appoint an acting deputy mayor at their next meeting, filling the vacancy left by Danny Gibson's resignation as mayor.
Councillors met for the first time since Mr Gibson's surprise resignation and Councillor Matthew Garwood's ascension to acting mayor on May 18, but did not appoint anybody to fill the deputy mayor position.
However, agenda papers for the upcoming council meeting on Thursday, June 1 reveal the matter will be considered then.
Councillors will nominate themselves for the role of acting deputy mayor, after which they will have one minute to advocate their candidacy to the council.
The successful candidate will then be elected on a first-past-the-post basis and in case of a tie, a second round of voting will happen featuring just the tied candidates.
Council agenda papers say the ballot will be a "transparent" method and would reduce "the governance and reputational risks associated with the role of acting mayor not being deputised during meetings".
Cr Garwood was elected as deputy mayor after the 2022 local government elections, and is now acting mayor of the City of Launceston.
He will fulfil this role until the Tasmanian Electoral Commission issues a certificate of election for a mayoral by-election, as will the eventual acting deputy mayor.
Councillors Garwood, Andrea Dawkins and Tim Walker have all announced their intentions to run for mayor in the by-election.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni
