The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Council

Councillors will nominate a temporary replacement for Matthew Garwood

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
May 29 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Changes at the City of Launceston have left the role of deputy mayor vacant. Picture by Paul Scambler
Changes at the City of Launceston have left the role of deputy mayor vacant. Picture by Paul Scambler

City of Launceston councillors are poised to appoint an acting deputy mayor at their next meeting, filling the vacancy left by Danny Gibson's resignation as mayor.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.