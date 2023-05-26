Police say a woman caught drinking-driving and speeding through a red light at 9.30pm on Thursday night was intercepted again just 12 hours later after being disqualified from driving.
The 33 year-old Hobart woman returned a reading of 0.219 and was immediately disqualified from driving for two years and bailed to appear in court at a later date.
She was then caught at 9.30am this morning driving the same car and near the spot she was intercepted the previous evening.
Tasmania Police Inspector Andrew Keane said it was only "through luck" that no other vehicles were in the intersection at the time the vehicle went through the red light.
"We are disappointed and frustrated that despite repeated warnings, some members of the public continue to ignore the drink driving laws and put themselves, their family and the rest of the community at risk of serious harm or death," he said.
"This sort of behaviour will not be tolerated. Our message cannot be clearer - you cannot drive safely if you have been drinking. If you want to drink alcohol, then do not drive".
