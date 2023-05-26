Launceston's Colby McKercher has had an impressive start to 2023 with the Tasmania Devils and the AFL Academy.
Improving his fitness, strength and consistency over the off-season, the 18-year-old has produced some eye-catching numbers that are doing just that.
However, McKercher is not getting too far ahead of himself, keeping the noise in the background and looking to please his coaches as his AFL draft stocks continue to rise.
"The most important thing is playing well every week and if I feel as if I've done that and the coaches feel the same, then that's all that really matters," he said.
"Other people's opinions, I don't really need to be taking in those opinions too much because at the end of the day, the people that are close to me matter the most, which are myself, my coaches and people I trust with advice for my game.
"So I just take advice off them and listen to what they have to say."
The Launceston College student has had several interviews, both online and in person, through his position in the AFL Academy and is expecting that to ramp up as the season progresses.
Averaging 31 disposals in the Coates Talent League, the inside midfielder has also had 20 against Carlton's VFL side and 15 alongside four tackles against Port Adelaide's SANFL unit.
Both matches have seen him take on current AFL players and impress his coaches through use of his strengths - strong running ability and decision-making on the inside.
"You notice as soon as you get out there that it's a bit faster than what I'd say I'm used to but like every game, you get into it as you go on, so you've just got to adapt to it early on," he said.
"The strength of all of the players [is another difference from under-18s]. They're all men and in a professional environment all the time, working on their skills.
"Pretty much everything is a better standard but especially the speed of the game and the strength of the players."
The latest accolade in McKercher's growing list is selection in the Allies squad for the under-18 national championships for the second consecutive year.
Made up of players from Northern Territory, NSW/ACT, Queensland and Tasmania, the former Kings Meadows High School student is joined by Thomas Beaumont, James Leake (both Launceston), Heath Ollington (North Launceston), Jack Callinan (Clarence) and Ryley Sanders (Sandringham Dragons, formerly North Launceston).
"The strength of the team looks really good this year and to have a few mates to play with is always good," he said.
"Last year we had a few as well but I'm pumped for the boys that made it and hopefully we get a few more wins than last year, which is shaping up that we are going to look pretty strong."
Their first duty as Allies-selected players is a squad in Sydney this weekend, which McKercher said will help strengthen the team's chemistry.
"One of the big disadvantages we have being in the Allies is that we don't get to see each other too much and we don't have great team chemistry early on," he said.
"So the idea of the camp is just to get us together ... we're just going to go over to Sydney and do a couple of training sessions and some team-building stuff.
"We're going to be watching the Sydney and Carlton game together, so being around people you're going to play with a bit more is going to be handy for us when we run out to play South Australia."
The Allies are being coached by Mark McVeigh, who was the caretaker coach for the GWS Giants last season, and play their first match against South Australia on June 4.
