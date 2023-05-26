The Examiner
Launceston's Colby McKercher on Allies selection, AFL Draft noise

Josh Partridge
May 26 2023 - 2:30pm
Colby McKercher breaks away from an opponent while representing the AFL Academy. Picture by Getty Images
Launceston's Colby McKercher has had an impressive start to 2023 with the Tasmania Devils and the AFL Academy.

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

