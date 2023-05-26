The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cedric Harper Jordan said he was in Swansea all night but then changed his mind

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:58pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cedric Harper Jordan leaving the Supreme Court early this year. Picture Nick Clark
Cedric Harper Jordan leaving the Supreme Court early this year. Picture Nick Clark

A Swansea man says he lied to police about his whereabouts on the night of Shane Barker's murder because a trip to KFC in Launceston put him "in the thick of things".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.