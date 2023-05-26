The Examiner
West Tamar Council and TasWater working on sewerage solution

By Joe Colbrook
Updated May 26 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 12:00pm
More than 100 Gravelly Beach residents signed the petition to modernise the town's sewer infrastructure. File photo
More than 100 residents have petitioned West Tamar Council and TasWater to build new reticulated sewerage infrastructure, with both organisations agreeing to cooperate on the matter.

