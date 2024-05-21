'Testament to the faith': Westbury church celebrates 150th anniversary

A special train from Launceston to Westbury was put on for the opening of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church 150 years ago in 1874.
The parish's 19th priest Father Ben Brooks said the opening of the church in Westbury was cause for massive celebration, and remains so to this day.
"It was big deal in this part of the world; that's what we're commemorating," Father Brooks said.
"It's also a testament to the faith of the people through all that time and into the future."
Mr Brooks said the founding of the church was closely linked to the life of its first parish priest, Father James Hogan who hailed from Ireland but was ordained in Hobart, 1850.
"He's the priest who's actually buried underneath the church here," Father Brooks said.
"Father Hogan died here in 1899, so he was here his whole priestly life for 50 years."
Father Brooks said before Father Hogan's death, he had been seeking funds to build a steeple for the church.
"The bell tower that hadn't been completed in his lifetime, so that was actually built in his honor from the people of the town," he said.
Though the Gothic-style church opened in May 1874, it took five years to complete after the foundation stone was laid in 1869.
Originally from Hobart, Father Brooks said he has only been a priest for five years, and was posted to Launceston as an assistant priest after being ordained.
Father Brooks said before he was appointed parish priest in Westbury, the church had been through a period of instability.
Previously, the Catholic Church had removed a priest from the Meander Valley parish after complaints from parishioners said he was too conservative.
"This church didn't have a priest at the time, so there were three of us in Launnie and we would come out and supply," he said.
"After a year, the bishop appointed me here as the administrator and eventually the parish priest."
Father Brooks said he is "loving it" in Westbury and has greatly appreciated the community's hospitality.
"Everyone seems to know you; you walk down the street and someone will say hello - it's just that kind of place," he said.
Westbury's Holy Trinity Catholic Church will be hosting a weekend of celebration for the anniversary, from May 24-26.
Father Brooks said a celebratory dinner will be held at the Westbury Hotel on the Friday 24, as this is what originally happened.
"On the day of the opening, they all carried over there, so we thought, well, let's do the same thing," he said.
The church will be hosting an open day on Saturday, including displays of old photos and artefacts and a musical recital on the organ.
The celebratory weekend will fittingly culminate in a Sunday mass and lunch.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.