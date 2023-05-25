Perth have been the surprise packet of NTFA division one following a stunning six-match win-streak to begin the season.
Sitting second on the ladder, with a win in Lilydale their most impressive performance so far, Magpies coach Jade Selby was keen to point out their upcoming fixtures will provide a strong challenge.
"We've had a good start, but we're coming into a tough period now starting this week, so it'll be a good little period to see where we're at and how we're going," he said.
"We're still a developing team, we're nowhere near our peak, but that takes time and so to have those little wins on the way has been great, it's been a couple of wins that have got that confidence.
"But there's also been quarters and halves that have made us realise we've still got to earn where we are, we can't just go out and play."
Perth, who have already won more games in 2023 than they did last year, have found improvement off the field as much as on it, according to Selby.
"A lot of the younger guys who got games in towards the end of last year have gained experience," he said.
"We've had some good buy-in and having some quality people join the club as well, not just good players, but good people and a good young group that are just really trying to apply how we want to play, they're starting to crack it."
In contrast to Saturday's opponents Old Launcestonians, who had the bye last weekend, Selby admitted there were a couple of players weary following some tough contests and noted Danny Bennett and Josiah Burling - who sustained a concussion - would be out.
"We expect a very talented team to come out very motivated with fresh bodies after having a week off," he said.
"All teams have sore bodies at this time and we certainly do as well, we've got some sore boys, but no doubt for them the week off will freshen them up ... so we expect it to be a pretty full-on, high-pressure game to be honest."
OLs have not found as much success as their counterparts so far, with a record of two wins and three losses an indicator of what has been an inconsistent season to date, according to coach Mark Edwards.
"We've been a bit slow to start, we've had a few injuries, but that's no excuse, the competition's improved and we just need to improve with it," he said.
"I think we've been playing some good footy in patches, we just need to string a full game together."
Alongside the Magpies, OLs have brought in a number of recruits this season including Mitchell Cheesman, who is the team's leading goal-kicker with 12 to his name. Edwards has been impressed with what the Victorian has brought to the table.
"He'll play a bit of a different role this week, but he's been really good for us, he's got good class," he said.
Elsewhere, East Coast host Lilydale following an encouraging performance against Perth, however the Demons will still consider themselves favourites for the match.
Meanwhile, Evandale will travel to a still win-less Bridport with an eye on keeping their spot in the top five.
St Pats visit Meander Valley fresh off consecutive 25-goal wins and Old Scotch host UTAS.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.