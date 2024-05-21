The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Business

Is cash still king? Local maker says cash decline is hurting micro-business

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 22 2024 - 7:54am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Creepy Creations Ange Natoli at the Alternative Market in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler
Creepy Creations Ange Natoli at the Alternative Market in Launceston. Picture by Paul Scambler

A decline in paying with cash in recent years is negatively impacting small and micro-businesses, a Launceston maker says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and science. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.