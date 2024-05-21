Is cash still king? Local maker says cash decline is hurting micro-business

A decline in paying with cash in recent years is negatively impacting small and micro-businesses, a Launceston maker says.
Ange Natoli, who re-purposes dolls into horror-inspired "Creepy Creations", and the creator of Launceston's Alternative Market, said many micro-business owners couldn't afford the loss from EFTPOS transactions.
Square, a popular credit card machine choice for businesses, charges users 1.9 per cent each transaction.
"It's a tough one - I think we should absolutely keep both [card and cash]," Ms Natoli said.
"But as a micro-business owner, when you're getting charged 1.9 per cent on your Square reader; at the end of the day even if it's $10 it can add up quite quickly especially when you're doing markets every other week."
"As far as that goes, it can definitely have an impact."
A report from the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) in October last year found Tasmania lost 174 ATMs and and 46 bank branches over the past five years.
The latest Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) consumer payment survey also showed cash made up just 13 per cent of the number of all payments in 2022 - more than half of what it was (27 per cent) in 2019.
Ms Natoli said at the Alternative Market - where makers who don't fit the "mainstream" come to sell their products - some remained adamant that they didn't want to use electronic products.
"Some of them have been caught up in the Optus hack but whatever their reasons, it's their choice not to use card ... it's an individual choice at the end of the day but the point is we need to have that choice.
"I'm not saying get rid of cards or electronic payments, it's just about giving the shopper and individual a choice."
In a Facebook post that was shared to a community group page, The Alternative Market asked visitors to bring cash as some vendors didn't have card options.
Ms Natoli said she was surprised at the divisiveness in the comments.
There was a lot of people saying if you're wanting to use cash all the time, then you must be trying to dodge the tax man," Ms Natoli said.
"That's just not the case at all and with these micro-businesses, some of them aren't even eligible to pay tax - they're not even in that category."
"So that's what you're taking away from them is their ability to earn that smallest amount that would be change to some people, but when you're struggling and selling your wares and spending all this time on it, those extra dollars really make a difference.
"I'm totally against the notion that if you want to use cash, you're dodgy. It's just not true at all."
