Labor's Rebecca White moved motion after backbench defection

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated May 24 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:15am
Jeremy Rockliff secured support from new independents Lara Alexander and John Tucker and survived Tuesday's no-confidence motion. File photo
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has survived a marathon vote of no-confidence in his government, after two former Liberal Party independents voted to support him.

