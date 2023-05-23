A mother has raised concerns over the increase of violence against trans people in Tasmania.
Rosemary Harwood is mother to Marjorie Harwood, a transwoman who was sent to Risdon Prison and placed in the men's ward in 2017.
According to Ms Harwood, Marjorie told her she had been beaten and raped in the bathroom by a number of inmates.
In 2018, Marjorie refused medical care for kidney issues so she could die, fearing a return to prison after receiving a summons to court.
Recently, Marjorie's memorial rock was vandalised, raising alarm for Ms Harwood who saw the vandalism on Saturday, May 20, when visiting her daughter's memorial.
"With all this hate and discrimination going around against the LGBTQIA+, I saw this at the memorial," she said.
"It made my stomach churn."
The letters YWNBAW stand for "you will never be a woman".
Ms Harwood said she couldn't stand the cruelty of people.
"They did not ask to be born like this, they just are," she said.
"There is too much hate around.
"Marjorie is dead and she's still getting hate for this."
Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome said it showed how deep transphobia runs in Tasmania.
"It's sick and despicable that a memorial to someone who died because of anti-trans hate has now been vandalised with more anti-trans hate," he said.
"This not only desecrates the memory of Marjorie Harwood, it also shows how deep the infection of anti-trans hate runs in parts of Tasmanian society."
"This hate-motivated vandalism is a call to action for everyone of goodwill, especially our civic, political and religious leaders, to loudly and consistently defend the rights and dignity of trans people."
The memorial will be cleaned by Clarence Council staffers.
MORE TO COME.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.