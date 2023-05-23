The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Police seek information on cars from CCTV footage in missing girl case

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:06pm, first published 2:40pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Missing girl Shyanne Lee-Tatnell was last seen on Henry Street, Launceston on April 30.
Missing girl Shyanne Lee-Tatnell was last seen on Henry Street, Launceston on April 30.

Police announced Tuesday the search for missing 14-year-old girl Shyanne-Lee Tatnell would continue after three vehicles were captured on CCTV footage near Henry Street, Launceston, where she was last seen on April 30.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.