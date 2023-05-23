The Examiner
Join Jack Duffy at the movies for another Just Like Jack adventure

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated May 23 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 4:15pm
Lily Barron, Caitlyn Stewart and Jack Duffy at the Northern Support School. Picture by Paul Scambler
Lily Barron, Caitlyn Stewart and Jack Duffy at the Northern Support School. Picture by Paul Scambler

Not-for-profit organisation Just Like Jack is offering a free cinema experience for children with disabilities this weekend.

