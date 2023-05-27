The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Poet Caitlin Maling diving into Tasmanian heritage through McAuley Fellowship

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
May 28 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Australian poet and lecturer of Creative Writing at Curtin University Caitlin Maling. Picture supplied
West Australian poet and lecturer of Creative Writing at Curtin University Caitlin Maling. Picture supplied

Western Australian poet Caitlin Maling will explore her Tasmanian heritage in a new body of work through the inaugural McAuley Fellowship, provided by the University of Tasmania.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.