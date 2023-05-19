The St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania has launched its winter appeal with a goal to raise $250,000 in funds to assist the growing number of people in need as the cold months approach.
The annual fundraiser is aiming to lessen the impacts of the "combined crises" of escalating cost of living, rising rents, soaring energy prices and the shortage of affordable housing.
Vulnerable communities across the state are being affected, however, this year's Vinnies Appeal is particularly concerned with the disproportionate impact the coalescence of crisis points is having on women.
St Vincent de Paul Society CEO Heather Kent expressed her concern about how the tough time had left a number of older women homeless or at risk of homelessness.
"Vinnies 2023 Winter Appeal recognises the growing number of people experiencing hardship across our community, but most importantly the escalating impact on women as one of the most at-risk groups who are experiencing disadvantage for a range of reasons," Ms Kent said.
The 2021 Australian Bureau of Statistics Census revealed that between 2016 and 2021, there was a 10.1 per cent increase in the number of women experiencing homelessness.
"In 2023 we know, from the Tasmanian statistics, that group is growing," Ms Kent said.
"Our roughly 260 members on the ground throughout Tasmania tell us so many stories of women seeking assistance with food, clothing and payment of utility bills.
"Sadly, too many older women are finding that daily life is becoming more difficult. This combination of crises is leaving vulnerable women, especially older women, scared, alone, homeless, and in desperate need of help.
Ms Kent said Vinnies is experiencing an increase in demand for support across every corner of the state.
Vinnies use all winter appeal donations to provide emergency food hampers and food vouchers, financial assistance with mounting and escalating bills, funding for prescriptions for vital medication and blankets and clothing to keep people warm in winter.
St Vincent de Paul member Hetty Binns, who volunteers her time in Launceston Vinnies' assistance office, said she had seen the crisis first hand.
"People are being left with very little money and need support from St Vincent de Paul; there is so much of a challenge," Ms Binns said.
"There's anxiety about buying food, paying the power bill, whether you would turn the heating on - basic human things."
Donations to the St Vincent de Paul Society Winter Appeal can be made by calling 13 18 12 or online at www.donate.vinnies.org.au/appeals-tas/winter-warmth-tas.
