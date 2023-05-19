The Examiner
Vinnies appeal launches for Launceston homeless

By Declan Durrant
May 20 2023 - 7:00am
St Vincent de Paul Society member Hetty Binns and Vinnies state CEO Heather Kent at the Winter Appeal launch. Photo by Phillip Biggs
The St Vincent de Paul Society Tasmania has launched its winter appeal with a goal to raise $250,000 in funds to assist the growing number of people in need as the cold months approach.

