Super crowds and super weather on show for Supercars spectators

The Supercars series returned to Symmons Plains Raceway on Saturday, with fans travelling from across the country and internationally to catch the best of Australian motorsport.
With aerobatic displays of the reigning Red Bull Air Race world champion and former Royal Australian Air Force top gun fighter pilot Matt Hall, the event will be one of the biggest for Supercars in Tasmania in recent years.
Super fans Bob and Georgie Wilton travelled across the Tasman Sea for the occasion.
"We're visiting from Masterton in the North Island of New Zealand, especially just to see the Supercars," Mr Wilton said.
"Unfortunately, this year, we haven't got the Supercars in New Zealand, and we haven't been to Tasmania before, so we thought, why not? It is a great opportunity to do some sightseeing.
READ MORE:
"I guess you could say we are pretty big fans of the sport. We've been to Australia to see the supercars about 50 times."
Mr and Mrs Wilton, like the majority of punters, congregated on the hill south of the pits, where a vantage point of the entire track was afforded to those prepared to bring along their deck chair or picnic rug.
"Although it's our first time here at Symmons Plains, we've already got our 'spot' sorted," Mrs Wilton said.
"We've quickly realised up on the hill is the best vantage point; you can see everything that's going on.
"It's not a bad spot to spend the day, and there's plenty of food and drink vans and lovely sunny weather.
"We just love the atmosphere of it all."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.