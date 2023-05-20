Motoring enthusiasts of all ages converged at Symmons Plains on Saturday for the 50th edition of the Supercars series in Tasmania.
The event featured the debut of the Gen3 Supercars, the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang, along with a huge lineup of off-track entertainment for the entire family.
For the first time, the event included the Supercars SuperKids Zone, a secure area designed to offer parents and children a chance to relax, play, and test their racing abilities.
Dasher Newell, 10, and Harly Newell, 11, enjoyed activities such as the Inflatable Racetrack, Fast Fan Challenge, and interactive tire-changing games in the SuperKids Zone.
"We're visiting from New South Wales and just happened to be in Tassie when the Supercars came," Dasher said.
"I really like how they're so loud, and they're so fast; they are pretty intense.
"It would be cool to be a racing driver one day. My favourite car is the Chevrolet Camaro; I'd like to drive one of those."
For Launceston siblings Georgia Miller, nine, and Brodie Miller, six, attending the Supercars for the first time was a momentous occasion.
"We haven't been before, so it is cool to see the racing up close after watching it on TV," Georgia said.
"It is a lot more noisy than I thought it would be, but I really liked watching the practice round earlier."
"We're going to get some of the driver's autographs soon, and I'm really excited to meet the Monster driver," Brodie said.
Xavier Wells, 10, and his mother, Wendy Gallaher, travelled from Latrobe to see the action first-hand.
"I'm in the racing juniors next year, and I race junior sedans, and I'd love to drive in one of these one day," Xavier said.
"I like the noise of their engines best, and it has been cool talking to the drivers."
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
