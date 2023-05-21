The Examiner
Dare Darlin owner Courtney Hill is revolutionising the hospitality industry

Stephanie Dalton
Stephanie Dalton
Updated May 21 2023 - 2:25pm, first published 2:00pm
Dare Darlin owner Courtney Hill won the Tasmanian Young Achiever Strategic Alliance Small Business Achiever Award for her work advocating for hospitality workers. Picture by Paul Scambler
Dare Darlin owner Courtney Hill won the Tasmanian Young Achiever Strategic Alliance Small Business Achiever Award for her work advocating for hospitality workers. Picture by Paul Scambler

Dare Darlin owner and trained chef, Courtney Hill, is passionate about changing the culture of the hospitality industry - an industry notorious for its long hours, unpaid work and mental and physical toll.

