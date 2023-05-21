Dare Darlin owner and trained chef, Courtney Hill, is passionate about changing the culture of the hospitality industry - an industry notorious for its long hours, unpaid work and mental and physical toll.
Recently, Ms Hill was awarded the Tasmanian Young Achiever Strategic Alliance Small Business Achiever Award for her work advocating for better conditions for hospitality workers.
"Often, hospitality workers are trained to put their needs last; leaving many restaurant staff overworked, mentally and physically exhausted and with no work-life balance," she said.
"There is this mentality, not just in hospitality but in many industries, that to be successful you always have to working, grinding.
"Hustle culture is not only detrimental to the worker, but to the whole industry; it is just unsustainable. We need change and we need it now."
Being the change she wants to see in the world, Ms Hill pays her staff a grade above the industry standard, advocates for four-day work weeks, challenges unpaid overtime, wants to dismantle salary work and prioritises mental health.
"I think change starts in-house," she said.
"[At Dare Darlin] we make sure that all of our crew, front of house and back of house, have a four day work week, so they get three days off each week.
"It does not affect our bottom dollar or bottom line at all. It might take a little extra work to sort rosters out initially, but not really.
"And that's just a really small step or change we've made, but it's one in the right direction."
Ms Hill said that unless more workplaces implement change, the industry can't continue.
"There's a reason there's such a shortage of workers in hospitality, there's no chefs, no front of house staff because they're gone," she said.
"Many talented and skilled people are left thinking, 'do I want to go and stack shelves at a supermarket, where I know I will be treated with respect and get the right pay for my work, or do I want to keep going in an industry where I'm overworked and not respected?'
"It's not an easy choice, but you can understand why so many people are leaving the profession.
"We need to break that stereotype and make hospitality a warm, welcoming, and nurturing place to work, from age 16 right through to retirement.
"Maybe then we have a chance of maintaining staff and turning around the industry."
