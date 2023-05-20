The way forward for a new stadium at Hobart's Macquarie Point was revealed by Premier Jeremy Rockliff on Saturday.
He announced a plan for the Macquarie Point Urban Renewal Project to be a project of state significance.
It would require the parliament to green light the project to direct the Tasmanian Planning Commission to undertake an integrated, independent assessment of the project, at arms-length of the government.
The decision was formed out of a deal with now independent backbenchers Bass MHA Lara Alexander and Lyons MHA John Tucker.
"I have full confidence in the Mac Point Urban Renewal Project and the economic benefits it will deliver for our state, and firmly believe the project will successfully withstand any scrutiny," Mr Rockliff said.
Previously, the Tasmanian government had indicated the development would be nominated as a major project under legislation. That would have bypassed the Hobart Council, and state parliament, to allow an independent expert panel to assess the master plan. It was the same process used to approve the Bridgewater Bridge project.
Mr Rockliff said the decision was made after consultation with the two former Liberal members, and said it was agreed it would allow the parliament to have more engagement, say and consultation on the investment.
The process means there will be two opportunities for parliament to be involved in the deal; firstly to set up the project of state significance, then to finalise the arrangements should the planning criteria be met.
Ms Alexander and Mr Tucker both said the decision for the development to be made a project of state significance provided greater transparency.
A Memorandum of Understanding between the two independents and the government also included the AFL agreements would be published "as soon as possible".
It will be subject to confidentiality requirements, and any material not published will be provided to members of parliament on an in-camera basis.
Greater transparency was welcomed by the state Labor party.
"... but what they've actually negotiated is more transparency for politicians, but no extra transparency for Tasmanians," Labor Franklin MHA Dean Winters said.
"We wanted to see the deal fully exposed so that Tasmanians could make their own decisions about what this deal entails."
He said the deal looked like Tasmanians wouldn't see the key details of the AFL agreement.
Why not have your say? Write a letter to the editor here:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.