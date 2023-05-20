Despite leaving the Liberal Party on May 12, now Independent backbenchers Bass MHA Lara Alexander and Lyons MHA John Tucker have signed a memorandum of understanding with Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
On Saturday, May 20, Mr Rockliff announced the MoU which would result in the two former Liberal members not supporting any motion or legislation stopping the Macquarie Point Stadium.
"We've had a lot of conversations this week, sat down in a very measured and sensible way, with the number one objective of providing a strong and stable and transparent government," Mr Rockliff said.
Mr Rockliff said the agreement guaranteed the supply and confidence of the house and government.
"It enables us to move forward with our very strong agenda," he said.
Ms Alexander and Mr Tucker also said they would not support a vote of no confidence.
One of the key issues which caused Ms Alexander to resign from the party was transparency.
"It has been a difficult week, but ultimately the transparency is what prevails," she said.
Ms Alexander referred to the MoU and future projects as well.
"I will support the budget, on the basis of the fact that we now have an agreement as it's outlined in this document," she said.
Mr Tucker said it was a "great day for transparency".
"I will be giving my full support and I will pass all appropriation and revenue bills through the budget process," he said.
Mr Tucker said he had not ruled out returning to the Liberal Party in the future.
A weekly meeting is now in place with the two backbenchers and Mr Rockliff.
Mr Tucker said he and Ms Alexander resigned because of a number of issues they want changed.
Mr Tucker said he had not felt heard while a party member.
"The way it was before we felt that we weren't being listened to about a number of different issues and these issues I'm not going to raise those today, but they will come out as we progress along," he said.
Labor Franklin MHA Dean Winter said what was a promised "a strong, stable majority Liberal government" at the ballot in 2021.
"Which is now a weak unstable, Liberal minority government," he said.
Mr Winter said this would now impact every piece of legislation.
"We've got a deal today, but the question is how long will this deal last?" he said.
"I'm not confident this deal will last very long at all. I'd be staggered if this government managed to stagger its way through the entire term."
Mr Winter said if this was what was holding the Premier's confidence and government together "we're not going to see a government last very long".
Mr Winter said while Labor was pleased to see more transparency, it was limited.
"What they've negotiated is more transparency for politicians, but not more transparency for Tasmanians," he said.
Green Party leader Cassy Conner has called the MoU a "dud deal."
"Rather than work across the parliament to provide transparent, collaborative government in the public interest, the Premier has instead enticed his former colleagues into what is essentially a parliamentary straitjacket," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.