The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

A Supreme Court jury heard that accused murderers were anxious after ex-son-in law was murdered

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 16 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cedric Jordan (left) and Noelene Jordan leave the Supreme Court in Launceston. Picture Nick Clark
Cedric Jordan (left) and Noelene Jordan leave the Supreme Court in Launceston. Picture Nick Clark

A Swansea couple were prescribed anxiety medication after telling their doctors that their ex-son-in-law had been murdered in Campbell Town, a Supreme Court jury heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.