FIlmmaker Mike Hill wants Australians to talk more about death.
The Longford based director has a new film called "Live the life you please" which tackles a topic that many people find difficult to talk about.
The film tells the stories of people who are at close to death and emphasises the need for good end of life services.
"What we know is that 88 per cent of people want to talk about what they want at the end of their lives, but half of all Australians never have that conversation," Mr Hill said.
"Before making this film, I was 'death denying.' I never wanted to turn my mind to the fact that one day my life would end," he said.
In telling these stories he found that it was a far less scary topic that he had realised before.
As a director, Mr Hill found was that people close to death are really able "to speak to what's important in life."
He also found that people who work in palliative care have "an amazing outlook" which comes from having a "constant reminder that we're not immortal." They're under no delusions about death and which has enriched their experience, he said.
The film brings together a wide range of stories of people who are towards the end of their lives and who are drawn from a variety of ages, stages of disease, and from a variety of locations and backgrounds.
Audiences are guided through these stories by presenter Simon Waring, who's had his own taste of death with the passing of his wife, son and daughter.
The film also makes a case of increased support services relating to palliative care so that Australians can better prepare for their last stage of life.
Like giving birth, death is a very personal experience and people want different things at that time, Mr Hill said. To achieve the things that people want at this time, "they really need to be well supported" with the right services.
"It's about encouraging Australians to make those types of health services available for everyone. Because at the moment, not everyone has equal access," he said.
We need to be able to have those conversations with our loved ones and then we need to formalise them through something like an advanced care plan which means that health professionals know what we want, Mr Hill said.
Mr Hill hopes that the film will unlock something positive in viewers. and hopes that they'll be able to think about death and talk about it in a way they haven't been able to do before.
The film will be screening across the state during National Palliative Care week from 22 May.
Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au
