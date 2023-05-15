The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Live the life you please by Mike Hill explores good end of life experiences

Charmaine Manuel
By Charmaine Manuel
Updated May 16 2023 - 8:59am, first published 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A still from Live the life you please which will be screening across Tasmania during National Palliative Care week. Picture supplied.
A still from Live the life you please which will be screening across Tasmania during National Palliative Care week. Picture supplied.

FIlmmaker Mike Hill wants Australians to talk more about death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charmaine Manuel

Charmaine Manuel

Journalist

Charmaine is a journalist at The Examiner. She's interested in social, political and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch at charmaine.manuel@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.