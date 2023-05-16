LGBTQIA+ advocates have said attacks like the ones faced by former City of Launceston mayor Danny Gibson have a wider impact.
On Monday, Cr Gibson resigned for the mayor role due to an onslaught of online attacks against himself over his Working with Vulnerable People Registration review.
When asked about a review for his Working with Vulnerable Persons check earlier this year, Cr Gibson said he had been hounded by homophobic rumours for years.
"Homophobic rumours and the like have always been things that I've been subjected to, and I do not understand or will not tolerate, those sorts of assertions that there is an issue with me working with young people or members of our community," Cr Gibson said in April.
Before being elected mayor, Cr Gibson had an academic incident from when he was 19 brought up in the media, which at the time he said was "perhaps part of an ongoing attempt to discredit" him.
Equality Tasmania president Rodney Croome said homophobic treatment and online trolling could create further barriers to people stepping up for council representation.
"It's unacceptable that any public figure is subject to homophobic rumours and prejudice in the way Danny Gibson says he has been," Mr Croome said.
"This prejudice sends a message to LGBTIQA+ Tasmanians that they will face extra hurdles if they seek to participate in public life."
In a social media post on Monday, May 16 Cr Gibson said had been the "target of speculation, rumour and vile attacks, stemming from media reports and persistent and relentless questioning about my Working with Vulnerable People Registration".
Mr Croome said Equality Tasmania sought to work with local governments to ensure councils were better equipped to deal with discrimination against councillors and staff and so discrimination in local government was consigned to history.
"In this regard, we welcome the focus on local government in this year's LGBTIQA+ inclusion awards announced by Working It Out in Hobart on May 17," he said.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said at a press conference on Tuesday he had not spoked to Cr Gibson about his resignation.
"Whoever is mayor of Launceston, we will continue to work constructively with the mayor of Launceston," he said.
The outcome of Cr Gibson's Working with Vulnerable People registration review will be released at the end of the month.
