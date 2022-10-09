The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston councillor and mayor candidate Danny Gibson apologises for university grade fix

Alison Foletta
By Alison Foletta
Updated October 9 2022 - 1:39am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City of Launceston deputy mayor Danny Gibson has apologised for changing a university grade. Picture by Paul Scambler

City of Launceston mayoral candidate and current deputy mayor Danny Gibson has admitted to falsifying a university grade 20 years ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alison Foletta

Alison Foletta

Journalist

Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.