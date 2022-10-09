City of Launceston mayoral candidate and current deputy mayor Danny Gibson has admitted to falsifying a university grade 20 years ago.
He posted on social media on Saturday night saying "in the coming days, you may hear or see media reports about a deeply regrettable incident some two decades ago".
In the post Mr Gibson said when he was 19 he altered university subject marks on a first-year student transcript.
Mr Gibson told The Examiner he was contacted on Friday afternoon by a media outlet seeking comment on the incident.
"While it was already a matter of public record, and one I sincerely apologised for at the time, I opted to address it publicly again on social media," he said.
Mr Gibson said he "deeply regretted" the matter and "had worked hard to overcome [it] over the past two decades".
"I hope I'll be judged on my track record and my vision for Launceston as a vibrant, creative and innovative city," he said.
On Mr Gibson's social media page he wrote: "... some have sought to raise this matter again in the context of a council election; perhaps part of an ongoing attempt to discredit my name.
"In the interests of transparency and because I tell the truth, I want to address it publicly.
"For those who didn't already know, at the age of 19 I altered university subject marks on a first-year student transcript.
"I am deeply sorry, embarrassed and ashamed about this significant lapse of judgement, which I owned up to when I was young and for which I sincerely apologised at the time.
"I learned from my mistake and in the 20 years since, I have used that learning and remorse to dedicate myself to serving my community. My apology at the time is a matter of public record and I repeat it again now.
"This incident occurred some two decades ago and my focus is on the future. I'm working to contribute to Launceston in a positive way and I'm grateful for the community support I've received."
In just a few hours the post garnered more than 200 comments of support.
This included comments from MP Janie Finlay, MLC Jo Palmer, and Bass MP Bridget Archer.
Ms Finlay commented how "incredible" Mr Gibson was and how he had "the respect and support of our community".
Ms Palmer said Mr Gibson was a "good and kind man, a loyal and trusted friend" and told him to "stand tall."
Ms Archer wrote "a mistake does not define you but how you have responded to it does. You lead by example. You show our young people every day how to keep learning and growing and not to give up. Proud to call you a friend".
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. Email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
