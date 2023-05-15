The Examiner
Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson resigns

Craig Thomson
By Craig Thomson
Updated May 15 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 12:40pm
Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson. Picture by Paul Scambler
Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson has resigned his position effective immediately, claiming "speculation, rumour and vile attacks" over his Working with Vulnerable People Registration review as the core reason.

Editor

I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.

