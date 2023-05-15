Launceston Mayor Danny Gibson has resigned his position effective immediately, claiming "speculation, rumour and vile attacks" over his Working with Vulnerable People Registration review as the core reason.
Mr Gibson revealed in April 2023 that his Working with Vulnerable People registration was under review by the state's Justice Department.
In a social media post at the time, Cr Gibson said the matter was "weaponised in an environment dominated by rumour and innuendo."
Mr Gibson resigned via a fresh social media post where he claimed the "past few weeks have been too much."
"I have loved being Mayor, and I've given my all - more than my all," he said.
"Over the past month, I have been the target of speculation, rumour and vile attacks stemming from media reports and persistent and relentless questioning about my Working with Vulnerable People Registration.
"I want to reiterate that no final resolution regarding my registration has been arrived at, which has created a vacuum in which the worst possible claims have circulated.
"Claims and allegations are being made, not in a court of law, or by any authority, but online and through the ABC where I have little chance to defend myself properly."
Mr Gibson said his mental health had suffered due to the speculation.
"I wish I had the strength to rise above it, to battle through it, but my mental health has reached breaking point," he said.
"The focus has switched from the city to me, and that is not what I stand for. It is clear that the individuals spreading smear, innuendo, and outright lies about me will stop at nothing in their attempts to destroy me and my reputation.
"This issue has taken a massive toll on my well-being, and it has become a distraction from the important work of the City of Launceston.
"I am devastated, but I have concluded that my stepping down is in the best interests of Launceston and our local government sector. Good governance is at the core of my leadership, and I cannot lead appropriately with such misplaced focus."
Mr Gibson said the decision to resign was the hardest he has ever made.
"I have loved being Mayor, and I'm proud to have given my absolute all in the service of the community I love," he said.
"I sincerely thank our Council staff for their care, hard work and support.
"I offer my colleagues my sincere appreciation."
Cr Gibson apologised to his supporters in the social media post.
"To my supporters - I'm sorry I couldn't complete my term as Mayor. I gave it my everything, I really did, and I'm proud of my contribution," he said.
"Thank you for the opportunity to be your Mayor. What a time it has been. Launceston is an incredible place, and its future is indeed optimistic.
"My resignation as Mayor will be effective tomorrow, given the regulations state that I am unable to stay on until my replacement is determined."
The City of Launceston Council said following a period of leave, Cr Gibson would continue to serve as a Councillor.
In a statement the Council thanked Cr Gibson for his service as Mayor of the City of Launceston.
I am a media and communications professional with experience across print, digital, social and radio broadcasts. I am currently the Editor of Australian Community Media's Launceston Examiner.
