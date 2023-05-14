The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Tasmanian independent MP responds to Stop the Stadium Rally

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 14 2023 - 12:03pm, first published 10:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lara Alexander and John Tucker quit the Liberal Party on Friday. Picture by Phillip Biggs.
Lara Alexander and John Tucker quit the Liberal Party on Friday. Picture by Phillip Biggs.

Newly independent MHA Lara Alexander has said a large protest held on Parliament House lawns on Saturday against the proposed Macquarie Point stadium has vindicated her decision to resign from the Liberals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.