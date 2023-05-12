The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Watch

Tasmanian Government officially in minority following two backbencher resignations

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated May 12 2023 - 12:26pm, first published 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Liberal backbenchers Lara Alexander and John Tucker have announced their resignations to the parliamentary Liberal Party.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.