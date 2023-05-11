Year 9 and 10 students from across the north-west and Launceston participated in the Science and Engineering Challenge, held by the University of Tasmania at Newnham on Thursday.
Teamwork and creativity was needed to solve challenges around building replica bridges, guiding 'Mars rovers' through obstacles, and more.
Head of science learning at St Patrick's College Jodie Jarvis said students were experiencing hands on problems from challenges they'd never seen before.
"It's a good way to get teamwork happening and explore STEM learning," Ms Jarvis said.
"There's a big drive towards science, technology, engineering and maths at the moment; it's effectively the way of the future."
She said the students enjoyed getting hands on experience.
"They love it, it extends their skills in what they're doing and what they've learnt in science, especially the engineering side," she said.
The grand finale of the Challenge involved students testing a replica bridge that were built in teams, and sending a trolley over it with increasingly heavy weight.
Team leader of the Science and Engineering Challenge Lisa Campbell said since its beginnings in 2000 in Newcastle, the Challenge had grown to visit every state and territory.
"Each year we reach over 1000 schools and approximately 35,000 people across the country," Ms Campbell said.
She said independence was a major draw for students.
"They're left on their own to make the challenge and solve the problems themselves without the teacher guiding them too much," she said.
"The hands on aspects is super important for them to actually have that independence in their learning.
"The competitive aspect of the challenge is something that is quite unusual for a science based event, but that adds a lot of engagement for the students as well."
Ms Campbell said they aimed to connect students to professionals in the STEM industry.
"Having that access to people actually in those jobs gives them that inspiration and ideas about their own future."
Executive Dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering at UTAS Terry Bailey said the challenge was an opportunity for students to come together and test their problem-solving skills.
"That's a critical part of what it means to be a successful scientist or engineer," Mr Bailey said.
"It's great to see students consider a future in science or engineering, fields that we know hold incredible opportunity for fulfilling careers for the coming decades in Australia and beyond."
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au
