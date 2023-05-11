The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Oliver Dean, Sam Simpson to debut for North Launceston in TSL

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
May 11 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer addresses his group during their triumph against Lauderdale at UTAS Stadium last weekend. Picture by Paul Scambler
North Launceston coach Brad Cox-Goodyer addresses his group during their triumph against Lauderdale at UTAS Stadium last weekend. Picture by Paul Scambler

North Launceston will have a pair of debutants for their TSL round six clash against Glenorchy at KGV on Saturday which starts at 1pm.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.