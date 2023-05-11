North Launceston will have a pair of debutants for their TSL round six clash against Glenorchy at KGV on Saturday which starts at 1pm.
Oliver Dean and Sam Simpson will run out with the senior team for the first time.
It presents as a special occasion for the Bombers given the Simpson family's long connection with the club.
Sam, 18, will join his older brother and co-captain Ben on the field.
Their father Mark also won premierships with the Bombers.
"Sam has come on a lot in the last couple of years and he'll play on a wing and half-back," coach Brad Cox-Goodyer said.
"He plays that role really well and reads the game well and his decision-making has improved.
"He's just been playing too well at Development League level to not give him a chance."
Dean will bring height to the Bombers' line-up.
"He's a 16-year-old and he's about 200 centimetres tall, he came over from South Launceston last year and he's played every (Tasmania) Devils game as well this year," he said.
"We gave him the week off last week and we'll play him this week."
Cox-Goodyer said the teenager would spend time in the ruck.
"He's still got a lot of growing to do but he's super tall and athletic and can jump," he said.
"He'll give Alex Lee a nice little chop out in the ruck and he'll also rest forward."
Oscar Mansell is also back in the team while Devils players Mitch Nicholas, Oscar Vandam and Heath Ollington are unavailable this weekend.
"We lose three guys through the Devils, they've had a two-week bye from their under-18 competition and the guys that have played every single (Devils) game, they were able to play one (TSL) game for the two weeks," he said.
Otherwise, the Bombers, who are third on the ladder with a 2-2 record, will be looking to build on their "indifferent start".
Reflecting on the triumph over Lauderdale, Cox-Goodyer said North Launceston's defence had been improving week-to-week.
"When we played against Clarence, who are obviously a top opposition, they kicked four or five goals for the game and same with Lauderdale," he said.
"So if you can rely on anything and it's your defence, you're going to be in most games. If we can get that stuff right it's going to take us a long way."
The Bombers haven't let their opposition score more than 100 points in a game this season and they kept Clarence to 37 points and Lauderdale to 36.
At the other end, emerging talent Brandon Leary is leading the league's goal-kicking with 14 majors.
Glenorchy will be chasing their first victory of the season.
While they were thrashed by Lauderdale and Kingborough in the opening rounds, they have since put in gallant performances against North Hobart and Clarence.
The deficit was less than five goals in both matches.
Elsewhere, second-placed Clarence host fifth-ranked North Hobart in the 10am match at Bellerive Oval.
Clarence are coming off a win against Glenorchy while North Hobart had the bye last weekend.
