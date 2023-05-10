Local product Josh Partridge kick-starts The Pressbox's third edition with his take on the huge news that the Tasmanian State League is wrapping up at the end of 2024.
An AFL Tasmania statement last week explained the changes were made in light of the state securing an AFL licence and the plan to have Tassie in the VFL/W in 2025.
The sports reporters then dive into their rounds with Brian Allen reflecting on the Rocherlea versus Longford grand final rematch in the NTFA premier division.
Ben Hann provides insight into the electric atmosphere at last Friday's State Netball League Northern derby in which the Northern Hawks beat the Cavaliers.
Then Rob Shaw gives his comprehensive take on the NPL which saw Launceston City and South Hobart take home the chocolates.
We hear grabs from Hawks coach Alicia Sargent and South Hobart coach Ken Morton and see Rocherlea singing their song with gusto.
In moments of the week, Partridge talks up young Launceston Blues player James Leake who had a blinder against Kingborough.
Shaw discusses his interview with Fiona Plummer who will captain Australia at the Eightball World Championships in Morocco this year.
Plummer has overcome breast cancer and the effects of chemotherapy.
Hann talks about Tasmania's future in the AFLW and Allen pulls out the main points from his chat with Tassie AFL team advocate and respected footy commentator Tim Lane.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
