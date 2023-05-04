The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Parents and students across Tasmania are encouraged to walk to school

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
May 5 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Summerdale Primary School students walk with Principal Adam Eastley and Tasmania Police First Class Constable Darren Chynoweth and Senior Constable Michael Grenda. Picture by Philip Biggs
Summerdale Primary School students walk with Principal Adam Eastley and Tasmania Police First Class Constable Darren Chynoweth and Senior Constable Michael Grenda. Picture by Philip Biggs

Walk Safely to School Day is fast approaching, and now is the perfect time for parents and children to brush up on road safety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils. Tips email joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.