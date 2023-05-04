Walk Safely to School Day is fast approaching, and now is the perfect time for parents and children to brush up on road safety.
On May 19 primary school students and their families are encouraged to ditch the car on the school run and instead walk, scooter or ride.
Summerdale Primary School has participated for 10 years, and principal Adam Eastley said walking to school was a year-round affair.
"We have a lot of students who walk, skate, or ride to school," Mr Eastley said.
"A few come in cars, but a lot of them get home by walking.
"Even if you can't walk safely the whole way, walking part of the way is great too. Walking is a great way to start the school day."
Summerdale Primary School students of all ages already walk to school, including year one student Harriet Waterhouse who said she enjoyed walking with her parents.
Year six students Mayci Cleaver, Jaime Jago and Ryan Harris also walked to or from school, and each had different reasons for doing so.
"It's good to get out and look at everything outside," Mayci said.
"It's quiet," Jaime said.
"I walk every day, I live very close to school," Ryan said.
Another year six student, Archie Keenan, said he did not currently walk to school but was considering it on May 19.
"It's just a bit far away ... I used to walk to another school though," he said.
Chief executive of the Pedestrian Council of Australia Harold Scruby said there were several benefits to walking to school.
"Being active every day, including walking to school, can help make a difference for many Australians," Mr Scruby said.
"Whether you're a parent, teacher, or carer - everyone has a role to play in helping children and young people to lead active healthy lives."
Tasmania Police Senior Constable Michael Grenda said with more young pedestrians near roadways, it was important drivers remained alert.
"Walk Safely to School Day is a great opportunity to make sure our young Tasmanians know what to do to keep safe near our roadways," Senior Constable Grenda said.
"It's also an important reminder for the adults.
"We need drivers to always be aware of pedestrians, but this is even more important near schools. Young children are more vulnerable near traffic because they are smaller and can be harder to see."
Other safety tips offered by the Senior Constable included always holding hands with children under the age of eight on footpaths and in car parks, and holding the hands of children under 10 when crossing the road.
Adults and children alike should remember to stop, look, listen and think every time they cross the road, and to always cross in a safe place.
