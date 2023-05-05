Tasmanians have been given a challenge to get ready for bushfire season, with a new community initiative set to launch in the spring.
The Community Bushfire-Ready Challenge was trialled in three North West communities, and is now being extended across the state.
Tasmania Fire Service Chief Officer Dermot Barry said the new program was aimed at boosting the public's perception of risk and ensuring households were fully prepared for summer.
"It (preparation) is critical for us," he said.
"We'll always be there and we'll always do the best we can but we need the community to help us to help them.
"If people have done their home preparation plans, if they've cleared around their home, if they've got all the things ready to go then that gives our volunteers and our career crew more time to get there."
Households that sign up for the program will receive six weekly challenges, at the end of which they will better understand their risk and create a bushfire plan.
Minister for Police, Fire and Emergency Management Felix Ellis said as Tasmania was one of the most bushfire-prone places on the planet, it paid to be prepared.
"We want people to be prepared for bushfire season we want them to do it now," Mr Ellis said.
"One of the things that we found is that having the community step up and helping us with resilience means that our response is far better when we get to bushfire season.
"Even if you're in Hobart or Launceston, there's parts of that those cities that are highly bushfire prone ... it's important for everyone to be prepared."
Mr Ellis said preparation was even more critical, as long-range forecasts predicted a return to warm, dry El Nino conditions after several La Nina summers.
Agfest attendees can register for the program at the Tasmanian Government pavillion, and everyone else can register at bushfirereadyneighbourhoods.tas.gov.au.
