The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Shane Barker's ex-wife Rachel Jordan denies her father Cedric Harper Jordan tested rifle

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated May 4 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 1:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
INSET: Rachel Jordan.
INSET: Rachel Jordan.

The ex-wife of Shane Barker denied that her father test fired a .22 rifle at the property she was lived at in 2009.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.