The ex-wife of Shane Barker denied that her father test fired a .22 rifle at the property she was lived at in 2009.
Rachel Jordan was giving evidence in the murder trial of her parents Cedric Harper Jordan, 71, and Noelene June Jordan, 68.
They have pleaded not guilty to the shooting murder of Mr Barker on August 2, 2009.
"Your father brought a .22 to Brambletye and tested it?," crown prosecutor Jack Shapiro asked.
"No he did not," Ms Jordan said.
"I never seen the rifle you describe to me."
"You were told by your mother that (a family member) would never have to down there again (to Mr Barkers) and that is why you said it to Mr Titley?," Mr Shapiro asked.
"Do you agree you said it to Mr Titley?"
"No I do not ,"Ms Jordan said.
Justin Titley was Ms Jordan's partner between 2007 and 2017.
On Wednesday the jury heard a recorded listening device conversation from 2016 between Mr Titley and Ms Jordan.
In the conversation Mr Titley asked Ms Jordan why she had said on August 2, 2009 that (a family member) would never have to go there again.
In the recorded conversation Ms Jordan said it was because of a sixth sense.
Mr Shapiro asked Ms Jordan if her father told her what he had done.
"No," Ms Jordan said.
Mr Shapiro asked Ms Jordan if by the end of 2008 she, Mr Titley, Mr Jordan and Mrs Jordan were talking about killing Mr Barker.
"Not that I recall," she said.
Under cross examination by Noelene Jordan's defence counsel Fran McCracken, Ms Jordan denied that she had ever seen the .22 pump action rifle or had anything to do with its disposal.
Ms Jordan that it was possible she discussed a family member not having to back to Mr Barkers about the end of 2008.
"Is there any reason why you would say it on August 2," Ms McCracken asked.
"No," Ms Jordan said.
"So if anyone said that you said it on August 2 they would be wrong?," she asked.
"Yes," Ms Jordan replied.
Ms Jordan was asked about a 2016 listening device recording in which she said she wanted Mr Barker to be killed and that she didn't want him in her life.
She said that under the influence of alcohol that is the sort of thing she would say.
The trial continues on Thursday afternoon.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
