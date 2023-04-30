A City of Launceston councillor is speaking up on wildlife treatment responsibility.
Launceston councillor Andrea Dawkins has put forward a notice of motion for fellow councillors to vote on at the next meeting.
In her motion, she asks chief officer Michael Stretton to modify the draft council fees and charges for next financial year to set a zero-dollar fee at the Launceston Waste Centre for veterinary services to drop off native animals that are killed on the roads.
The motion also asks the council to investigate other measures available to City of Launceston to reduce the financial impost on veterinary practices tasked with treating sick and injured wildlife.
Cr Dawkins is deputy chief officer at RSPCA Tasmania.
She said the estimated number of native animals killed on our roads was estimated to be 500,000 while the number injured or suffering from illnesses is unknown.
"Councils, like City of Launceston, are recognising the need for additional support for vets willing to volunteer to assess native animals, often euthanising to alleviate suffering," she said.
Taking data from Tasmania's primary rescue facility Bonorong, an average of 30 sick or injured animals per day in summer and 20 per day in winter are brought into the facility or delivered to someone in the network of carers.
"While the state government has a strategy to assist the rehabilitation of native animals, the sector have indicated that the financial support falls short," Cr Dawkins said.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
