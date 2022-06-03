Bet Wood stood in the Kings Meadows YMCA Launceston building in the 1960s witnessing the mock wedding between Ada Community and Youngman CA.
She is 92 years old now and witnessing the closure of the institution she has been a part of for 50 years.
Mrs Wood was a part of the fundraising team who got that very location built; she worked tirelessly into making her community a better place.
"It was just prior to the opening of the Kings Meadows High School and there was a need for something in this community for the young people and for the older people," she said.
"A meeting was called at St Mark on the Hill and the steering committee formed and from there we went on to approach council, land was acquired here, and the building was duly built and opened for the YMCA."
Mrs Wood was convenor for fundraising for the YMCA Launceston branch.
"We fundraised right throughout the year, we had to because the building was here empty with no equipment," she said.
"And the manager that had to receive wages until the classes is built up and it was self-supportive."
Fundraising would include cake stalls, dinners and dances, fundraising team members would take a blanket to football games and community members would toss in money on the blanket to go towards the Y.
The Y was for the benefit of the future for all the children who grew up in the area, Mrs Wood said.
"It was here for everyone, for all age groups and it should still be here for all age groups," she said.
Pamela Skeggs has been coming to the Y for 12 years and couldn't believe no one would "lift a finger" to save the organisation.
"It's an absolute tragedy," she said.
Mrs Skeggs said the Y supported people from all over the area and helped everyone, from young mothers needing child care, to the 26 people who worked at the centre.
"It's a place for the whole community," she said.
The Gentle Fitness class was significant support for Mrs Skeggs.
"It keeps me out of hospital," she said. "It caters for everybody and how it can be let go is beyond my understanding."
Mrs Wood said she mostly remembers the friendships and the fundraising over the years.
"The years have come back to me in floods," she said.
"Like the good things that have come out of it, young ones that have gone on and how the YMCA helped shaped their future and lead them to doing community work.
"The fact that it's not here anymore is tragic. It was a family."
YMCA is a not-for-profit community centre, it runs under a centre manager and board of directors.
YMCA Launceston put the call out for government support in March 2022 and then announced in April they would close on June 4 if no funding was announced.
The centre had been running a deficit for several years, and had mostly been functioning thanks for benefactors.
The ask was for $400,000 over three years for the Y Launceston to remain open. Discussions fell through with all levels of government.
What will become of the location has yet to be announced.
Alison Foletta has been a journalist for three years, working in the community to tell stories that matter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times. alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
