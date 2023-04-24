Hundreds flocked to the Longford Cenotaph to pay their respects to Australia's service personnel on the 108th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings.
Once the parade down Wellington Street reached its destination, the 11am service got underway with prayers offered by Reverend Warwick Cuthbertson, followed by hymns.
Northern Midlands RSL sub-branch president Geoff Leitch then led the ceremony, reminding the crowd Anzac Day was not about glory, but solemnly reflecting on sacrifices made.
"We stand together to reflect on this important legacy," he said.
"One that does not seek to glorify, but instead solemnly honours those who lost their lives that day and those who have served our country in all conflicts, and peacekeeping missions.
"This day allows us to consider the wounds suffered in combat and not only physical. They can be deeper and far more insidious."
Mr Leitch acknowledged the passing of long-time sub-branch committee member and national serviceman Charlie Johnson, before inviting those attending the service to lay wreaths at the memorial.
After community representatives lay their floral tributes, Aimee Morgan and Finn Cloudsdale from Longford Primary School read Ken Bunker's A Tribute to Anzac Day.
This was followed by a speech given by Lucas Ainslie from Cressy High School who reflected on the sacrifices made by the Anzacs.
"The bravery they showed is beyond our comprehension," he said.
"We are fortunate we do not have to see the horrors of war, the Anzacs are the true heroes of Australia and New Zealand."
The final tribute was paid to Teddy Sheean VC, the first Royal Australian Navy crew member to receive a Victoria Cross after his death aboard HMAS Armidale during the Battle of Timor.
Mr Leitch had prepared a poem which detailed the life of the former North-West Tasmanian man and culminated in his sacrifice, defending his crew mates from an attack by Japanese aircraft.
Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services and local councils.
