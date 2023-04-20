The St Vincent de Paul Society in Tasmania announced the continuation of an initiative to provide showers and laundry facilities to Launceston's homeless on Thursday.
Based at 8a Blaydon Street, Kings Meadows in the former YMCA site, the initiative is in partnership with the City of Launceston and the Tasmanian Masonic Benevolent Foundation.
Vinnies youth community services manager Samantha Grace said they offered shower services from 9am until 11am on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
"That is managed by our dedicated team of volunteers," she said.
"We're also adding laundry services to that, so with the support of our partners we've been able to obtain those to provide those vital services."
Ms Grace said on average, around 15 to 20 people utilised the services throughout the week.
"A lot of homeless individuals may not have access to those essential services we often take for granted," she said.
"It also offers a welcoming community environment for them to come and have a chat with our dedicated volunteers as well.
"They may be facing social isolation and that might be the only conversation they get to have."
Vinnies Tasmania state president Cory McGrath said until the housing problem was solved, the people falling through the cracks would need to be supported.
"Without having a solution to the actual homeless problem, it's important that people feel safe to come out," she said.
"How do you get a job if you can't wash your clothes or wash yourself?"
He said the YMCA building was a unique opportunity that "fell into their lap."
"There was a previous nonprofit that looked after the site and they no longer wanted to continue with the service, so we were able to step in and take over," Mr McGrath said.
He said six volunteers made up the shower facility, but they were always looking for more.
Vinnies volunteer Jodie Johnson said she felt volunteering was a good way to give back.
"It's my passion to see the YMCA building be used for purposes that are dear to my heart," she said.
Ms Johnson said the public could help through donations of blankets and clothing.
"Even money towards a swag can make a big difference to somebody keeping dry and warm at night," she said.
Ms Johnson said initiatives like the shower service were vital.
"It's really important because where can you go for a warm shower?" she said.
"There's plenty of cold showers around but who wants a cold shower in winter? It's nice to feel clean and It's nice to feel human."
