The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Vinnies provides shower and laundry service for homeless

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated April 21 2023 - 9:44am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vinnies state president Corey McGrath, Vinnies community and youth manager Samantha Grace and Vinnies state community and youth co-ordinator Rodney Spinks. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Vinnies state president Corey McGrath, Vinnies community and youth manager Samantha Grace and Vinnies state community and youth co-ordinator Rodney Spinks. Picture by Phillip Biggs

The St Vincent de Paul Society in Tasmania announced the continuation of an initiative to provide showers and laundry facilities to Launceston's homeless on Thursday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for arts, science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: 0437 358 262 or duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.