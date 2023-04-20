The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Launceston General Hospital leadership change after Commission of Inquiry

IB
By Isabel Bird
Updated April 20 2023 - 10:48am, first published 10:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New leadership at LGH following child sexual abuse inquiry
New leadership at LGH following child sexual abuse inquiry

Launceston General Hospital is under a change of leadership with the appointment of a new executive director to replace Dr Peter Renshaw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
IB

Isabel Bird

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.