New leadership at LGH following child sexual abuse inquiry

Launceston General Hospital is under a change of leadership with the appointment of a new executive director to replace Dr Peter Renshaw.
Dr Viney Joshi has been appointed as the LGH Medical Services executive director and arrives from South Australia, where he worked in a comparable role in regional health services at Port Pirie.
Dr Joshi worked at the Yorke and Northern Local Health Network, which in 2021 was dealing with alleged bullying, inappropriate interference and racism, and a negative culture, at its Port Pirie Hospital.
His leadership position at the LGH opened up in October last year on the retirement of Dr Peter Renshaw, which occurred after Dr Renshaw appeared as a witness at the Commission of Inquiry.
Mr Renshaw held the position for three decades and gave evidence at the COI about his leadership responses to child sexual abuse that occurred within the LGH.
The change comes as the result of investigations looking at child sexual abuse, and was a recommendation in the government's Child Safe Governance Review.
Health Hospitals deputy secretary Dale Webster said Dr Joshi brings significant experience in senior executive positions across large health services in Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia.
He said he had a strong understanding of regional health services.
"This is a key position in the executive team at the LGH and we are pleased to have recruited someone with such significant experience to the role,'' Mr Webster said.
"I warmly welcome Dr Joshi to the role and look forward to working with him to deliver quality health services to the communities of Launceston and northern Tasmania,'' he said.
The recruitment search continues for a Nursing and Midwifery executive director.
The Commission of Inquiry will deliver its report on August 31.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.