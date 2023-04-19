The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Beaconsfield's Club Hotel is for sale on the property market

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
April 20 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The property at 145-147 Weld Street is on the market for offers over $2.2 million. Picture by Tasmanian Business and Property Sales
The property at 145-147 Weld Street is on the market for offers over $2.2 million. Picture by Tasmanian Business and Property Sales

There's the potential to re-open one of the three pubs at Beaconsfield after the former Club Hotel went on the market last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.