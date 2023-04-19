There's the potential to re-open one of the three pubs at Beaconsfield after the former Club Hotel went on the market last week.
The historic building is being used as a private residence after the Club Hotel closed it's doors in 2016.
The property has 10 bedrooms, four bathrooms and parking for 40 cars, along with a commercial kitchen, undercover drive-through bottle shop and three potential dining rooms.
The dual title property also includes three self-contained units, with development approval for a further 10. Those sites have some infrastructure already in place.
Owner Andrew Heap said he had bought the property in 2006 and had been drawn to its opportunity to build accommodation.
"There was a good business opportunity here at the time, and I had hotels in Melbourne," Mr Heap said.
"We've really enjoyed it here."
The shift in Beaconsfield when the mine closed had ultimately lead to the decision to stop running the pub, he said.
Running hotels is a young man's game.- Andrew Heap
However, with the region's upturn over recent years, Mr Heap said the place was now "buzzing" with people moving in and the property was ready for its next chapter.
"Running hotels is a young man's game," Mr Heap said.
"I'm 65 and looking towards retirement, so it's time for a young man to get in and do something with the place."
He said he had extensively renovated the place during his time as owner, including planting every tree on the property.
"There wasn't a daffodil in sight when I first got here," he said.
The property at 145-147 Weld Street is on the market for offers over $2.2 million.
Tasmanian Business Property Sales director, and real estate agent of the site, Paul Scott said there weren't many places on the market like this one.
"We would never have had another like this," Mr Scott said.
"It's a matter of the right person coming along."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
