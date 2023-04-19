The Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Launceston's Chayce Jones to play first AFL game at UTAS Stadium

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated April 19 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston's Chayce Jones kicks the ball from the boundary during Adelaide's victory over Carlton last Thursday. Picture by Getty Images
Launceston's Chayce Jones kicks the ball from the boundary during Adelaide's victory over Carlton last Thursday. Picture by Getty Images

As Adelaide play Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on Sunday, it will be the first time Chayce Jones has graced the venue as an AFL player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.