Launceston's Chayce Jones to play first AFL game at UTAS Stadium

As Adelaide play Hawthorn at UTAS Stadium on Sunday, it will be the first time Chayce Jones has graced the venue as an AFL player.
Since Jones was selected with pick nine of the 2018 draft, the Crows have only played in Launceston once - a three-point loss in 2019 where he was the travelling emergency.
"It should be good fun, I'm looking forward to it," Jones said.
"I get a couple of extra days down there, which will be nice to see the family.
"I was down there when they played in Launceston last time but I didn't actually get to play, which was unfortunate."
The 23-year-old last played at UTAS Stadium in his final game as a Tasmanian State League footballer as Launceston were defeated by Lauderdale in the 2018 semi-final.
He laughed that a few more people will be there on Sunday as the seventh-placed Crows, who sit at 3-2, aim to continue their impressive form.
"It's a great place to be, everyone's getting around each other and it's a lot of fun," he said.
"When you're going out there, you're just backing each other in and if there's a mistake made, there's 10 blokes getting around you to push on for the next one and it's really enjoyable."
Since joining the Crows' line-up in round three as the tactical substitute for their victory over traditional rivals Port Adelaide, Jones has been a crucial part of Adelaide's recent form.
He kicked a goal in his return before collecting 21 disposals the following week and setting a new career-high mark of 28 on Thursday night against Carlton in the inaugural Gather Round.
Spending more time on the wing as opposed to off half-back and through defence, the former Launceston College student has enjoyed the subtle change and so have his coaches.
"It's a bit of a change but it's also not too different for me as I've played a little bit of that role at AFL level but I'm really enjoying it and loving it at the moment," Jones said.
"They've been really happy and they know how much I work and want it.
"Just to get a bit of reward for the last couple of weeks has been nice but hopefully I can still keep making it another one on the trot and continue performing from there and hopefully it's the same with the group and we can keep winning some games of footy."
As the Hawks and the Crows meet from 1.10pm on Sunday, it will pit the AFL's two youngest player lists against each other.
However, 61-gamer Jones and his Adelaide teammates will not be taking Hawthorn lightly, with the Hawks having won their only game of the season in Launceston earlier this month by defeating North Melbourne.
"We know they're a young side and they have played some good footy - they're no easy beats," Jones said.
"In the AFL if you are one per cent off then teams can bite you in the butt, so we've just got to keep focusing on what we can bring and start from there."
Jones followed in his father Brendan's footsteps at an early age, playing his junior football at Longford before making the switch to TSL side Launceston.
His two Tasmanian-based clubs had years to remember in 2022 as Longford broke a 33-year premiership drought by defeating Rocherlea to win the NTFA premier division grand final, while Launceston completed their TSL premiership hat-trick by beating Kingborough.
"Obviously playing with a lot of the boys that are playing in those teams, it's great to see them win," he said.
"I was able to get down to the Longford flag last year and it was great to be able to see them and celebrate with them as well, so hopefully they can go again and win another couple of flags."
If Adelaide can grow their recent patch of form in coming seasons, Jones may join his Tasmanian mates in premiership success.
