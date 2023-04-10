Two Northern Tasmanian footballers had some of their best performances at AFL level across the weekend.
Adelaide's Chayce Jones and Richmond's Rhyan Mansell, who played for Launceston and North Launceston respectively before their big breaks, set new benchmarks on Saturday.
Jones, who was taken at pick nine of the 2018 draft, was described as "rock solid" by coach Matthew Nicks as he collected 21 disposals and six marks in the Crows' win over Fremantle.
"That's the squad mentality that we are talking about at this point," Nicks said on the performances of Jones, Ned McHenry and Lachlan Scholl.
"That strong squad is what keeps people at the level, that pressure from underneath that 'I want to perform for my squad here, not just for the 22 players I'm playing alongside', so I'm really pleased with that."
The 23-year-old Longford product's performance was his second-highest disposal tally in the AFL (behind 23 in round 20 last year), his most kicks and third-most marks.
Playing his 60th game, his first full match for the season after starting as the substitute the week before, Jones also hit a new high for uncontested possessions (17) and had four inside 50s and three rebound 50s.
Later in the day, Mansell brought the pressure he was renowned for at TSL level to the sport's biggest stage.
The 22-year-old, who was recruited through the pre-season supplementary selection period in 2020, set a new tackle benchmark for himself - producing seven in the Tigers' loss to the Bulldogs.
His previous best was four as he also collected 12 touches and five marks on the wing, going at 75 per cent disposal efficiency.
Mansell's performance came after his younger brother Oscar lit up UTAS Stadium on Friday night in the TSL's Northern derby - kicking three goals.
It was the Richmond player's 19th game in the AFL, having played all games so far this season, which is a key indication he's in coach Damien Hardwick's plans despite being out of contract at the end of the year.
Other Tasmanian performances saw North-West player Lachie Weller continue his strong return from his ACL tear, collecting 30 disposals for just the third time in his career.
The Gold Coast Sun was his team's third-highest possession-getter in the side's loss to the Saints.
Fellow North-West player Brody Mihocek (Collingwood) kicked his second bag of three goals for the season in the Pies' first loss of 2023.
Two players came on as the substitute and had a positive impact on their respective teams in Hugh Greenwood (North Melbourne) and Robbie Fox (Sydney).
Both were put in the spotlight due to the shock red-vesting of Ben Cunnington and the harrowing injury to Paddy McCartin respectively before Greenwood had 11 disposals and Fox 16.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
