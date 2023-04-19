The Examiner
Bibek Sedhai reflects on Cricket North umpire of year award

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated April 19 2023 - 3:57pm, first published 3:30pm
Bibek Sedhai umpiring the Cricket North grand final between Westbury and Launceston in March with Shamrocks captain Daniel Murfet bowling. Picture by Paul Scambler
Bibek Sedhai umpiring the Cricket North grand final between Westbury and Launceston in March with Shamrocks captain Daniel Murfet bowling. Picture by Paul Scambler

Umpire Bibek Sedhai has quietly become one of the great characters of the Cricket North competition.

