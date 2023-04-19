Umpire Bibek Sedhai has quietly become one of the great characters of the Cricket North competition.
He's always happy to say hello during breaks in play and has a smile that lights up a room.
And the 29-year-old has so much going for him on and off the field.
The award-winning umpire is also a chef and an accountant.
He said he'd been working at Cataract on Paterson for almost four years while he took on part-time work at Savvy Accountants last year.
Sedhai claimed the Cricket North first grade umpire of the year gong in March which is the highest honour of his career.
"It's a pleasure for me and I always dreamed about this one," he said.
"Whenever I umpire, I try my best."
He ramped up his preparation this season.
"The night before a game, I always check who is playing for the teams and what I need to do to get the best out of myself," he said.
The official added having years of experience under his belt helped.
"This was my fourth year in Cricket North which gave me a confidence boost as well because I know all the players and clubs and they know me as an umpire," he said.
Sedhai said he'd had great mentors and he umpired his first two matches with the well-respected Simon Burns who he learned plenty from.
The award-winner said his goal was to regularly umpire Cricket Tasmania Premier League fixtures in the future.
He said he'd received valuable feedback about where he could improve from likes of Peter Parker who is Cricket Tasmania's Match Officials Manager.
"Within three to five years, I want to be a regular part of the premier league game," Sedhai said.
NTCUSA president Peter Griffin said the association needed more umpires like Sedhai.
"We're very happy with how Bibek is progressing with his umpiring career," he said.
"And we encourage other people from all nationalities to get involved in this international profession."
Sedhai, who hails from Chitwan in Nepal, moved to Sydney in 2016 to study a Master of Professional Accounting.
He completed the course before moving to Launceston in 2019.
Sedhai said his biggest supporter was his wife, Smita Pathak, who moved to Australia two months after he arrived in Launceston.
"When you're umpiring some people say 'why don't you have Saturday and Sunday off to travel'," he said.
"But my wife has always supported me saying 'Okay, this is the passion you enjoy most, I think you should focus on these things rather than travelling on the weekends'.
"My wife gives me a boost."
The cricket umpire cherishes family and his parents, brother and sister-in-law visited Launceston for the first time earlier this year.
"They loved it, the atmosphere weather-wise is quite similar to Nepal," he said.
His explained his brother was Sydney-based while his parents often visited the Harbour City.
Sedhai will continue living his busy lifestyle this year with a research trip to Nepal and India next month.
He's hopeful of starting up a business venture in Launceston importing foods, especially rice.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
