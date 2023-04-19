Man disqualified from driving for risky handbrake stunt

A Flinders Island man thought it was a "good idea" to pull the handbrake on while a car carrying six people was travelling on a gravel road, the Launceston Magistrates court heard.
Jasper James Shaw, 21, pleaded guilty to interfering with a driver's control of a vehicle on July 2, 2022.
Police prosecutor Nathaniel Eldershaw said Shaw had attended a birthday party when Sophie Pickett decided to leave in her Toyota Prado about 10pm.
She offered a lift to five partygoers and was travelling at 75km/h along North East River Road when Shaw announced he was going to pull on the handbrake.
"It caused the brakes to lock up and skid for 50 metres and spin the car 180 degrees," Mr Eldershaw said.
"The wheel dug in to the soft road verge causing the vehicle to roll onto the passenger side.
"The defendant climbed out through the rear window."
A heated argument broke out and Shaw left with one other passenger.
When police arrived it was noted that the handbrake was fully engaged and the defendant could not be located.
Mr Eldershaw said that the vehicle suffered damage worth $1450 and sought that Shaw pay compensation.
Shaw also pleaded guilty to selling drugs and firearms offences and a count of failing to comply with a driver demand because he wanted to protect a friend.
Defence counsel Grant Tucker said Shaw explained himself as being "drunk and dumb".
"It seemed a good idea at the time, but he did not see the consequences," he said.
In three separate court sessions, Mr Tucker and subsequently his legal partner Fran McCracken submitted that Mr Stanton did not have the power to disqualify Shaw from driving.
Shaw, a qualified mechanic, had left Flinders Island and was working at a mine on the West Coast.
Mr Tucker said he be seriously inconvenienced by a loss of licence.
In sentencing magistrate, Ken Stanton said that it was a very dangerous action that could have resulted in serious injury.
"It is fortunate that consequences weren't more serious," he said.
Mr Stanton said that he was satisfied he did have the power to disqualify Shaw from driving despite a submission that was vigorous and delivered with all the persuasive power that could be mounted by Ms McCracken.
For interfering with the driver, Mr Stanton fined Shaw $1200 and disqualified him from driving for four months.
He fined him $1500 for selling drugs and $800 for failing to comply with a driver demand.
He postponed the driving disqualification for 42 days to allow the defendant to make an application for a restricted licence.
I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.
