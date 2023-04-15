The Examiner
Toonen UN case sets precedent for Sri Lanka to follow

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated April 16 2023 - 9:51am, first published 5:30am
Equal Ground executive director Rosanna Flamer-Caldera is leading the charge for political and social rights for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer people in Sri Lanka. Picture supplied
The first of The Examiner's two part series into the action taken to decriminalise homosexuality in Tasmania looks to how it spurred other LGBTQI advocates to turn to the United Nations for support, such as in Sri Lanka.

