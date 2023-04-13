Launceston council 'wheelie' sorry about bin collection delay

City of Launceston council has informed the community of delays with scheduled kerbside bin collections.
Bins in the Launceston area would normally be collected sometime Wednesday morning but around midday on Thursday, April 13, the council took to social media to inform people of the wheelie delay.
Stating the contractor advised the council of "ongoing delays with scheduled wheelie bin collections in the Launceston area".
People are being advised if their bin has not been emptied as scheduled to please leave it out until it's been emptied, which will occur as soon as possible.
The council has apologised on behalf of the contractor for the inconvenience.
Kerbside bin collection starts at 6am with weekly collection for rubbish and fortnightly collection for recycling and are normally collected by 6pm the same day.
Kerbside rubbish collection is paid for by ratepayers via a flat waste management charge in their annual rates.
Alison Foletta is The Examiner's local government reporter. Before starting at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania she worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Launceston and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
