The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Dinner and a Movie burst into Launceston's Civic Square monthly

Molly Appleton
By Molly Appleton
Updated April 13 2023 - 2:30pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first Dinner and a Movie was held in March. Picture supplied
The first Dinner and a Movie was held in March. Picture supplied

A simple idea to give Launceston a monthly event has become reality through Dinner and a Movie for organiser Ben Watts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Molly Appleton

Molly Appleton

Reporter

Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.