A simple idea to give Launceston a monthly event has become reality through Dinner and a Movie for organiser Ben Watts.
The concept is to host an outdoor event at Civic Square featuring live entertainment and a film at sunset. There is also food and beverage available on site, and entry is free.
Mr Watts said similar events had been held over Launceston and had been well attended.
"Given the good response from previous years, we knew it was a thing people would like and unfortunately it was not happening currently," Mr Watts said.
"So we were kicking around with the idea for a while.
"We thought about what we could do to bring back the 'vibe' and thought a movie night would be great."
He said he was hoping to get to a point where the business venture would break even financially.
The first Dinner and a Movie was held in March, and Mr Watts said the community had really enjoyed it with more than 300 attendees.
"There was a good vibe, people were dancing and there were happy children running around," he said.
He praised the Launceston Council's support of the event.
Dinner and a Movie will be held on the third Friday of each month, with the next one scheduled for April 21.
Richard Steele will be performing from 4.30pm, and will be followed by a showing of The Peanut Butter Falcon.
Molly Appleton
