Work is happening to address the issues challenging the statewide hospitality industry, leader says after Launceston's Stillwater called an end to breakfast and Sunday services.
Stillwater co-owner Bianca Welsh said the restaurant would end its breakfast service amid a surge in costs and a shortage of skilled labour. She also confirmed it would be closed on Sundays from May 15.
Tasmanian Hospitality Association chief executive Steve Old said to see such an award-winning institution such as Stillwater make the decision to cut back trading hours highlighted the environment the industry was in.
"It's no secret that staffing levels, both in terms of numbers and skilled workers, have been an ongoing issue across the state for hospitality venues since COVID-19," Mr Old said.
"Of course coupled with rising costs of things such as utilities and insurances - problems facing every household and sector in Tasmania - and businesses are faced with tough decisions to remain commercially viable.
"Bianca Welsh has been a huge advocate for hospitality and I commend her for ensuring Stillwater will provide the important mix of work-life balance for her staff."
He said the THA had been investing "heavily" into workforce development in the past 18 months to address worker and skill shortages.
" As I have said previously, there is no quick fix for this, we must ensure all our training partners are providing the correct courses so when students complete their studies they are equipped with the right tools to enter the workforce to fill these gaps," he said.
"We will continue to work in schools to promote the industry and attract workers, as well as work with older Tasmanians who are seeking to re-enter the workforce or are keen to supplement their retirement."
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Examiner, having formerly worked at The Advocate as a news and sports reporter. She brings versatility, a passion for storytelling and knowledge of Tasmania across the three major regions. For any story ideas contact her on 0448 184 160.
