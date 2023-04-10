From hip-swinging rockabilly to the urban electric fuzz of Chicago-style blues, the Riverbend Blues show has something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.
Alongside local northwest talent like The Sheyana Band are headliners Louis King & The Liars Klub from Victoria and returning favourites The Pete Cornelius Band.
Co-organiser Jackie Anifandis said this year's show focused on showcasing women in blues.
"You generally don't see many women playing the blues showcased in Tassie, but the mainland is full of it," Ms Anifandis said.
"But this year, we've got two crackerjack powerhouse women blues singers."
She said they wanted to create an event to fill a niche that wasn't necessarily being filled.
"It's a daytime event at a fully accessible venue," Ms Anifandis said.
"It's lovely and flashy, there's food and drink, and we're not basing it around heavy drinking, so it's a lovely family-friendly event."
Co-organiser and owner of Dobson Guitar Services, Dave Dobson, said the idea was born during the COVID lockdown era as a way to help musicians who lost chances to play.
"We felt sorry for these wonderful professional musicians that lost a heap of their work, so we thought we'd start something here in Launceston," Mr Dobson said.
Mr Dobson has been in guitar repairs for 24 years and works out of his home workshop in West Launceston.
"I used to do it as a hobby, but I had a back injury and the surgeon told me I couldn't continue doing mechanical work, which was my job at the time," Mr Dobson said.
"I've built about 30 myself and I'm authorised to repair the likes of Fender and Taylor guitars."
Lead vocalist of The Sheyana Band, Sheyana Wijesingha, said they were excited to get on stage this weekend.
"We're officially releasing our new EP on April 14, so we'll be doing a show at Live at the Wharf in Ulverstone on Friday night, then take the show to the Riverbend Blues session," Ms Wijesingha said.
She said their EP, Ricochet, emerged from COVID and paid homage to loved ones lost along the way.
"We communicated over Zoom and made the EP that way because we were isolated during that period," Ms Wijesingha said.
Ms Wijesingha said shows like Riverbend Blues were important for Tasmania.
"It's really important for Tassie and the community to have these things, especially after COVID," she said.
"It's all building back up again, which is great."
Riverbend Blues premieres Saturday, April 15, from 1pm to 7pm at The Boathouse Function Centre.
The lineup, tickets and further details can be found online through Oztix.
