A medical professional wounded at the North West Regional Hospital remains in a critical condition at the Royal Hobart Hospital.
The staff member was seriously injured in an incident at the Burnie hospital on Easter Sunday and was airlifted to Hobart.
Tasmania Police said a youth was in custody following the incident.
On Monday morning a Tasmania Police spokesperson said the alleged victim remained in a critical but stable condition.
Emily Shepherd, Tasmanian branch secretary of the Australian Nursing and Midwifery Foundation, said she was "really concerned" by the incident, and that the collective thoughts of the ANMF were with the injured person.
She said she was hoping for a positive recovery, but that the union had sought assurances from the Health department that NWRH staff were being adequately support.
"We recognise the flow on affects and impacts of that incident are going to be widespread," she said.
Ms Shepherd said it was particularly tough for hospital staff that had been so traumatised during the COVID pandemic.
