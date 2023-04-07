A disputed Launceston development application has been voted down by the City of Launceston council 11 to 1, despite a recommendation for approval by town planners.
A motion for the construction of two dwellings at 112 Tamar Street went before the council on Thursday after it received 16 representations on public notice.
Residents at the meeting raised concerns about the height of the proposed dwellings and the impact the development would have on residents privacy and the amount of sunlight received by neighbouring properties.
They also raised concerns over the impact the building process would have on surrounding dwellings, saying the construction of the development would impact stability issues of existing properties.
Read more: New program gives power to the people
In the debate, councillors raised concerns about the impact of the development on neighbouring amenities and expressed sympathy for nearby residents.
Councillor Andrea Dawkins voted against the development despite recommendations made by the town planners.
"It is with great reluctance that I vote against a council officer's recommendation," Cr Dawkins said.
"There are times when listening to the community and listening to the voices of other councillors around the table takes precedence.
"I am concerned about the building structure causing a loss of amenities for surrounding residents. These buildings are incredibly imposing, so it certainly wasn't an easy decision in relation to their recommendations."
Councillor Joe Pentridge said the council should support the council officer's recommendation.
"I have to make a decision and I approve of the development on the basis that the developer will continue working with his neighbours to try and rectify their problems," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
The Examiner journalist covering Northern Tasmania. Do you have a story? Contact me at 0437 672 994 or Stephanie.Dalton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.