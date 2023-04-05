Although they may cost more than one-a-penny, hot cross buns are always a favourite this time of year.
Slow-fermented dough, fragrantly spiced and packed full of moreish fruit, here's a list of Launceston's most coveted buns this Easter.
Made using their infamous sourdough starter and packed full of Australian sultanas, currants, and raisins from Murray View Organics, Bread + Butter's hot cross buns are a popular contender.
Bread + Butter owner Olivia Morrison said baking is a two-day process using slow fermentation that develops "heaps of flavour".
"It's a long process, but it's the best way for the flavour to develop," she said.
"And they're made with lots of fruit and lots of spice and are perfectly sticky."
The bakery also makes a chocolate-only version, made with Hunted + Gathered 70 per cent chocolate chips.
It goes without saying that both varieties pair perfectly with a generous spread of Bread + Butter's own cultured salted butter.
Often selling out before midday, Manubreads hot cross buns are a hot commodity.
Offering traditional buns as well as a gourmet variety made with extra fruit, nuts, and spices in a rich viennois dough, you can see why these buns go quick.
Manubread wholesale manager Stephanie Batten said the buns are made fresh each morning, with the intoxicating and enticing smell often wafting up Invermay Road.
"The whole bakery smells when the boys are baking; it's a great place to be," she said.
"Our buns are jam-packed with fruit, spice, and everything nice.
"And we'll be making sure we have an abundance of buns in the lead-up to Easter."
Dreaming of pillowy hot cross buns?
Look no further than JJs Bakery.
And with stores at Longford and in Launceston, you won't have to go far for this classic.
Made fresh in-store every day, the soft, fluffy buns are lightly spiced but still have that quintessential Easter flavour profile of cinnamon and nutmeg.
Handcrafted and baked fresh each day, Banjo's Bakery's extensive range of hot cross buns are a family favourite.
Offering double choc Nutella hot cross buns, classic chocolate hot cross buns, gourmet hot cross buns, and, of course, their traditional hot cross buns, Banjo's has a bun for everyone.
